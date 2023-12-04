The NU-Nazareth Bullpups. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman and National University-Nazareth School are still tied for second place in the UAAP Season 86 boys' volleyball tournament after cruising past separate foes on Sunday at the Adamson Gym.

The defending champions Baby Tamaraws made quick work of De La Salle-Zobel, 25-7, 25-16, 25-10, while the Bullpups routed the UPIS Fighting Maroons, 25-3, 25-12, 25-10.

Both FEU-Diliman and NU-Nazareth are now 4-1 in the win-loss standings, just behind the unbeaten University of the East Junior Warriors, who have a perfect 4-0 slate.

Guided by a dominant performance from Vince Rebusquillo, the Baby Tamaraws established early dominance with a 13-8 advantage and maintained control throughout the entire set. The deficit proved insurmountable for the Junior Spikers, as FEU-D initiated a nine-point run late in the set, securing a 25-10 set victory with a kill from Eli Naguit and picking up their fourth straight win.

Meanwhile, the Bullpups displayed a strong performance in the third set, quickly taking an 11-2 lead. A crosscourt hit from Matthew Abut put the Bullpups at match point, before a Japhet Casabar attack saved UPIS a point. Abut delivered the final kill, concluding the game at 25-10 and posting their second straight victory.

La Salle-Zobel and UPIS both fell to 1-4.

In the girls’ division, NU-Nazareth secured their third win in the UAAP Season 86 girls’ volleyball tournament by comfortably defeating Ateneo in straight sets, 25-7, 25-5, 25-12.

NU-Nazareth improved to 3-2, while Ateneo is now at 1-4.