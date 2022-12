Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and the USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on December 3, 2022. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

The Netherlands moved into the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the United States.

The Dutch will face either Argentina or Australia in the last eight thanks to first-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind and a late Denzel Dumfries strike after Haji Wright had pulled one back for the Americans.

Full story to follow.