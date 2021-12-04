Manny Pacquiao speaks in the launch of his new esports brand Team Pacquiao GG, which aims to generate esports programs related to content creation, competitiveness, among others.

MANILA—Among his many interests, world boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has chosen to get into esports with the inception of Team Pacquiao GG.

In the brand's launch Saturday, Pacquiao said he saw the potential of esports as a "legitimate growing sports industry in the world".

"Esports is not just an online phenomenon but also a legitimate growing sports industry in the world with a lot of job and business opportunities," he said.

"As I step away from boxing, I want to continue to give something back to our Filipino people who have given me so much support and love in my career as a boxer."

Pacquiao is no stranger to the esports industry. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang character Paquito (a staple in the professional leagues for his crowd-control packed punches) was heavily inspired by the boxing legend.

Team Pacquiao GG was launched Saturday with the aim of creating different avenues for content creation, competitiveness, and charity work.

It was a partnership with London-based Veloce, which sought to expand its esports activities in Southeast Asia, particularly the Philippines.

Part of creating Team Pacquiao GG was to take in content creators such as the likes of Sh1n Boo and Ghost Wrecker, and create various activities for those who play major titles such as Wild Rift, Valorant, Call of Duty, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

