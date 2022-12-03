UP’s Malick Diouf poise to win UAAP Season 85 MVP title

Malick Diouf (10) of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons during their match against the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers for the opening games of the UAAP Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons’ big man Malick Diouf is expected to be named as the MVP of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

After the double-round elimination, Diouf accumulated a total of 73.857 statistical points to lead all the players this season, making him the top contender for the highest individual plum.

The 6'11" slotman averaged 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game in the Fighting Maroons’ 11-3 win-loss card in the elimination round, enough to secure the second spot and a twice-to-beat advantage heading to the Final Four.

Early November, Diouf was also hailed as Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week after steering the defending champions to two big wins, laced by consecutive career-highs in scoring.

The Season 84 Finals MVP will be joined by Luis Villegas of the University of the East who had 69.857 SPs and Dave Ildefonso of Ateneo Blue Eagles (64.929) in the Mythical Five.

Rounding up the top 5 performers are Carl Tamayo of UP (63.429) and Ateneo’s Forthsky Padrigao (71.571).

Meanwhile, La Salle's Kevin Quiambao is set to hoist the Rookie of the Year trophy after averaging 11.23 points, 6.54 rebounds, 3.23 assists, and 1.08 steals in the season.

Diouf will try to continue his dominance in the playoffs of the UAAP as the Fighting Maroons put their crown at stake when they face the National University Bulldogs in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Blue Eagles still await their Final Four opponent as De La Salle University and Adamson University square off in a knockout match for the final spot in the semis.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.