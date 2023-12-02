Powerhouse National University placed second in the UAAP Season 86 Cheerdance Competition. UAAP Media.

MANILA — The NU Pep Squad fell short in defending their UAAP Cheerdance Crown on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gab Bajacan-mentored team placed second next to the FEU Cheering Squad in the league’s Season 86 edition of the competition, having garnered 697 points.

For Bajacan, while their finish still merited them a silver medal, they won't deny their disappointment at failing to grab an eighth cheerdance championship.

“Pinrepare namin sila sa ganun eh, kasi bago ka maging NU Pep, talagang yan yung standard namin eh,” the first-year head coach said after the event.

“Yan yung tinuro samin ng management namin, yan ang tinuro ng NU community sa amin, to strive hard tsaka mag excel talaga sa craft namin. Kaya yung ‘di namin makuha yung gold, laking bagay na samin yun eh.”

“Yung silver sad kami. May podium kami pero ganun talaga eh. Siguro, parang masyado naman [kami], gusto gold, gold, gold. Pero hindi pwedeng maging competition kung 'di ka mag gold,” the mentor who followed former NU coach Ghicka Bernabe added.

On the other hand, Bajacan was still proud of NU’s performance, especially with how they promoted inclusivity in Season 86.

“Meron lang akong i-share. Kung napansin niyo meron kaming member na PWD,” Bajacan revealed.

“Meron siyang deformity sa hands so we want to share lang everyone na ang NU Pep Squad ay open kami sa mga ganun na cheerleaders, dancers, and gymnasts kasi alam namin bawat isa kaya nilang mag perform.”

“Akala talaga nila hindi nakakapag buhat, [baka] kung makikita niyo siya parang ‘di niya kaya yung cheerleading level ng NU kasi sobrang dami naming circus-type of performance, flipping, [pero] ganun kami ka open sa NU Pep Squad.”

Moving forward, Bajacan shared that Season 86 was a huge lesson for their whole squad, and it opened their eyes to what they need to adjust to in Season 87.

"I will be wanting that we will prepare for next year, we will make sure na we will be strong mentally so yun yung aming next goal talaga," he said.

“Yun yung panghahawakan namin, to bring the crown back to Jhocson. We want to stay that way, we want to stay na ang brand ng NU Pep Squad maging competitive talaga sa larangan ng cheerdance.”