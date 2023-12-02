PBA: Rain or Shine finally bags first win

ROS import Demetrius Treadwell puts up a shot against Blackwater in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game, December 2, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Rain or Shine put a stop to to a five-game slump by escaping Blackwater on Saturday, 115-110, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The Elasto Painters finally got their act together going all out in all 48 minutes to bring down the Bossing.

Demetrius Treadwell paced Rain or Shine's balanced offense, piling a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter.

Treadwell finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists while Andrei Caracut added 17.

The Elasto Painters now hold a 1-5 record.

Rain or Shine hit 52-percent from the field even as it forced Blackwater to five turnovers in a 37-27 first-quarter tear.

Since then, the Elasto Painters never looked back.

The Bossing fell to their fifth straight loss.

Chris Ortiz had 46 points to go with his nine rebounds, but his efforts were not enough for the Bossing.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 115– Caracut 17, Treadwell 14, Santillan 14, Nocum 14, Clarito 11, Borboran 10, Belo 8, Ildefonso 7, Nambatac 6, Yap 6, Norwood 6, Asistio 0

BLACKWATER 110 – Ortiz 46, Suerte 12, Rosario 10, Ilagan 9, Ular 8, DiGregorio 7, Ayonayon 6, David 4, Escoto 3, Amer 3, Guinto 2, Hill 0, Banal 0, McCarthy 0

QUARTERS: 37-27, 61-54, 86-80, 115-110