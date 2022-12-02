The World Boxing Council's chief Mauricio Sulaiman announced the creation of a special panel to review the statement of retired boxing referee Carlos "Sonny" Padilla, who claimed to have favored boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao in a fight that took place more than two decades ago.

Sulaiman made the announcement shortly after receiving a letter from Padilla's daughter Suzy Padilla-Tuano, who said her father may have been misinterpreted when the referee claimed he made actions to favor Pacquiao against Aussie fighter Nedal Hussein during their WBC international super bantam match in Antipolo back in 2000.

"My father is an 88 year old man who is just that - old and aging," Padilla-Tuano said in her letter.

"Communications can be misconstrued and well intentioned words can be misinterpreted. The present situation is one such glaring example of what might have actually been said (no pun intended) and what may have been taken out of context."

The controversy stemmed from the referee's interview on the WBC's Youtube page where he discussed the incident during the Pacquiao-Nedal match where he "saved" the Filipino after getting wobbled by the Aussie.

"I am a Filipino and everybody is Filipino watching the fight, so I prolong the count. I know how to do it," said Padilla, who was recently inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

"When he get up I said to him 'hey are you okay?' -- and that's prolonging the fight."

Pacquiao later head-butted Hussein, cutting the Aussie above his left eye.

But Padilla classified the head clash as a "punch".

The Filipino ended up winning via technical knockout due to Hussein's bleeding.

As a result after Padilla's statement, Sulaiman said they have ordered a probe into the allegation.



"The World Boxing Council has established a special panel to review the situation about Legendary Referee Carlos Padilla with regards to some comments during an interview published by The WBC a few days ago," said Sulaiman.

"I, as President of The WBC, as well as a human being who has known Mr. Padilla since I was 10 years old, I can certainly empathize with Suzy and the contents of her letter to the boxing Community."

"I will personally follow the process in the meantime, The WBC will not make any further public comments," said the WBC chief.

