NCAA: CSB, Lyceum to battle for 3rd in men's basketball

MANILA – For the first time in league history, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will have a battle for third place in all but two events including the ongoing senior men;'s basketball.

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB), which lost to Mapua Univetsity in the postseason, and Lyceum of the Philippines which just lost to San Beda University on Friday, will go down in history as the first teams to play in the novel system.



“There’s a battle for third in all events,” said NCAA Management Committee chair Paul Supan of Season 99 host Jose Rizal University.

Lyceum, which had a twice-to-beat bonus entering the semis, absorbed sorry defeats against San Beda in two games, including on Wednesday in the NCAA Final Four on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The bronze match in men's basketball is on December 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

All third placers will receive trophies except for centerpiece track and field and medal-rich swimming, which will not have a battle for third but the eventual No. 3 will still receive plaques.



“Yes lahat, except swimming and track and field pero meron third place plaque,” said Supan. “It was included in the proposed improvements this season that was approved by the policy board.”



Already, the new rule was implemented in taekwondo, badminton, and chess that were concluded a month ago.