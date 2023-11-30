PBA: Nocum thankful to get break from coach Yeng

Rain or Shine's Adrian Nocum. PBA Images

Rain or Shine rookie Adrian Nocum admitted he was surprised being deployed to the court during the crucial moments of the PBA Commissioner's Cup game between Rain or Shine and San Miguel Beer.

The game was hanging in the balance when coach Yeng Guiao decided to let him stay.

"Nagulat ako first game ko ako yung nasa crucial (moment)," he said.

He got the opportunity twice in the final 31 seconds but just could not convert on both shots as San Miguel ran away with a tight 115-110 win.

Nocum, who is Rain or Shine's second round pick in the recent draft, ended up with 12 points.

If there were take aways from that match, he said that he needs to improve his decision making in the important stretches of the game.

Nocum blamed himself for losing Marcio Lassiter on defense with 43 seconds left, giving the latter that opening to sink the dagger three that gave the Beermen the lead for good.

"Decision-making, lalo na yung last. Isang iglap, eh. Pagpasa kay (Marcio) Lassiter, libre. Ako yung nasa top kanina," he said.

"Kailangan yung mga decision-making, mas lalong tumalino sa court. Kailangan mas lalo kong pag-aralan yung ganung mga sitwasyon."

But he relished the chance to be against the best in the PBA during those moments.

"Sarap sa feeling na makalaro lalo na San Miguel kaagad ang kalaban," said Nocum.