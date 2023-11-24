PBA: Ahanmisi rescues Ginebra vs Rain or Shine

Maverick Ahanmisi played hero for Ginebra on Friday. PBA Images

Maverick Ahanmisi knocked down a crucial three to help Barangay Ginebra thwart surging Rain or Shine, 107-102, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ahanmisi connected on the dagger three with 54 seconds remaining in the clock to turn back the Elasto Painters led by Andre Caracut's 32-point explosion.

The former Converge FiberXer finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

"We knew we had to come up with the zone and set Scottie (Thompson) up I the middle of the zone. He’s a great facilitator and he found the right guy, the guy sitting next to me (Ahanmisi). That was the shot of the game," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Import Tony Bishop topscored for the Gin Kings with 25 markers, while Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar added 19 and 13, respectively.

Ginebra led by as much as 13 against Rain or Shine but Caracut has a hot scoring night, swishing four treys while helping the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine got to within 100-99 following Santi Santillan's triple with 1:06 to go, but Ahanmisi stepped up to put out the fire with a dagger of his own.

This ensured Ginebra's bounce-back win after their controversial defeat to Magnolia in their recent Manila Clasico.

"It was (Ahanmisi's) shots all game long that has kept us in the game," said Cone. "We didn’t played really well. But you have to credit Yeng Guiao’s team, they don’t allow you to play well."

The scores

Ginebra (107) - Bishop 25, Ahanmisi 21, Standhardinger 19, J.Aguilar 13, Thompson 12, Malonzo 11, Pringle 6, Pinto 0, Cu 0, Pessumal 0.

Rain or Shine (102) - Caracut 32, Summer 25, Santillan 17, Mamuyac 8, Asistio 6, Clarito 6, Norwood 6, Belga 2, Demusis 0, Belo 0, Nambatac 0.

Quarterscores: 24-26; 49-44; 75-69; 107-102.