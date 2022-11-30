SBP launches volunteer program for FIBA World Cup

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio speaks at a media conference in Mandaluyong City on August 25, 2022, on occasion of the one year countdown for the FIBA World Cup 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Wednesday launched a volunteer program for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, in an effort to augment its workforce for the showpiece event.

The Local Organizing Committee is seeking some 500 volunteers for the global event, which runs from August 25 to September 10.

"Very important yung Volunteers Program. We have an LOC with right now about 80-plus people. But hosting this magnitude of an event, we do need a big group or a big pool of volunteers," SBP President Al Panlilio said during the program's launch at Novotel.

"We're actually looking at 500 people to help. So, Importante ‘to kasi we want to ensure that the experience of the players, and even the fans and also the officials of FIBA, are excellent and with that the warmth of the Filipino, so talagang importante ang contribution ng volunteers," he added.

The Philippines is co-hosting the FIBA World Cup 2023 with Indonesia and Japan. The final phase of the competition will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Those interested to volunteer must be at least 18 years old, or turn 18 by August 1, 2023. They must be fluent in both Filipino and English, though knowledge of a third language is a plus.

They must be fit to render work and "confident and comfortable dealing with stressful situations and situations of conflict," per the SBP. Interested volunteers must also be Philippine residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The volunteer program is open to all members of society, as organizers look to follow FIBA's directive of creating a diverse and inclusive basketball community.

Volunteers can choose from several areas where they can render their service: Sports, Venues, Games Services, International Relations and Protocol, Safety and Security, FIBA World Congress, and more.

Successful applicants will have official FIBA World Cup uniforms, meals, accreditation IDs, allowance to cover local transportation, and a certificate of participation.

Interested applicants may register through www.fbwc2023.rosterfy.co/register.

For questions and inquiries, interested applicants may reach out to volunteers@philippines.worldcup.basketball.