How to cop the limited edition Air Jordan IV 'Manila'

MANILA, Philippines -- Nike Philippines is marking the opening of the first-ever Jordan Brand store in the Philippines by dropping 150 pairs of the limited Air Jordan 4 Retro "Manila" edition on December 3.

The Jordan Brand store will open its doors at the Bonifacio Global City on December 3, and will serve as a home to the best from Jordan Brand. It will have the largest assortment of Jordan apparel for men's, women's and kids in Southeast Asia.

The rooftop of the store features a basketball court with a mural designed by New York City artist Kimou Meyer. The space will be used for community games, events, activations, clinics, and special guest appearances.

Those who want to avail of the Air Jordan 4 "Manila" need to join a raffle.

Nike Park members will receive an email to join the raffle by 5 p.m. on November 30. Confirmed members will be notified via email on December 1.

Others can still sign up for Nike Park Membership at www.parkaccess.com.ph.

More details are available on Nike Philippines' Instagram.

The Air Jordan IV is the footwear that Michael Jordan was wearing when he made "The Shot" against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1989 NBA playoffs, a buzzer-beating jumper that gave the Chicago Bulls a 101-100 win.

The limited edition "Manila" version was made "to represent the Philippines' love for the game and for Jordan," according to Nike.

"With the Manila colorway, the Air Jordan IV flexes effortlessly with every panel sporting different premium materials made from the best of the best – a nod to how Philippine basketball has also evolved to be able to compete with the best in the world," it said.

