FIRST LOOK: Jordan store to open in basketball-obsessed Philippines

MANILA -- Nike's Jordan brand is set to open its first store in the Philippines, one of the most basketball-obsessed countries in the world, on December 3.

Located at Bonifacio Global City, the Manila store features 4,500 square feet of retail space, with basketball-themed artworks from local artists such as Veejay Villafranca, Jaime Pacena, Raxenne Maniquiz, and AJ Dimarucot.

"Basketball is more than just a sport in the Philippines, it is embedded in the culture. In the high streets of Manila or the local barangays across the country, the passion for basketball inspires and drives the communities," Jino Ferrer, country marketing manager of Nike Philippines, said in a statement.

The new store will feature a large assortment for Jordan apparel for men, women, and kids.

Customers can also access exclusive features such as one-on-one styling services and "Custom 23," where they can have Jordan products customized.

The rooftop of the Jordan store features a basketball court with a mural designed by renowned New York City artist Kimou Meyer. The space will be used for community games and other events.

On opening day, 150 pairs of the limited Air Jordan 4 Retro "Manila" edition will be made available. Designs from eight globally acclaimed artists to customize laces, dubraes, aglets and tees will also be unveiled during the launch.

