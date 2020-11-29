FIBA: Tungcab, Oftana to make Gilas debuts against Thailand

Calvin Oftana and Jaydee Tungcab will make their debuts for Gilas Pilipinas on Monday night against Thailand.

Coach Jong Uichico has made two changes to the Gilas Pilipinas side that defeated Thailand on Friday night, ahead of the return match on Monday in Manama, Bahrain.

Jaydeee Tungcab and Calvin Oftana will make their debuts for Gilas Pilipinas against Thailand, replacing Mike Nieto and William Navarro.

The Philippines pulled away from Thailand in the second quarter en route to a 93-61 triumph that kept them unbeaten in Group A of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

They will go for a sweep of the November 2020 window on Monday night against a Thailand team that has now lost all three of its qualifying games.

Still included in the final 12 are: Justine Baltazar, Kemark Carino, Isaac Go, Javi Gomez de Liano, Juan Gomez de Liano, Dave Ildefonso, Matt Nieto, Kobe Paras, Dwight Ramos, and Rey Suerte.

Nieto and Navarro combined for 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists last Friday.

It was Ramos who led the way for Gilas, making all of his seven shots for 20 points.

Tungcab last played for University of the Philippines in the UAAP, while Oftana, from San Beda, was the Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Season 95 men's basketball tournament.