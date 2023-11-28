The triumphant UST Tiger Sands. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas continues to be the gold standard of UAAP beach volleyball.

The Tiger Sands outplayed National University in both the men's and women's finals on Tuesday at the Sands SM By the Bay to complete a "golden double" in the Season 86 tournaments.

Tournament MVP Gen Eslapor and Sofiah Pagara put up a show as the Tiger Sands completed a six-peat in the women's division with a 21-10, 21-17 conquest of NU's Honey Grace Cordero and Kly Orillaneda.

"Very challenging lalo na sa pag-work with chesmitry dahil bagong partner," admitted Eslapor, a 24-year-old senior who is from Opol, Misamis Oriental. "One month preparation buo kami ni Pia para sa UAAP."

After the Hangzhou Asian Games where Eslapor played, they flipped the switch in their build-up to the UAAP.

"Sobrang saya kasi na-surpass namin yung challenge," said Eslapor, who won the championship with Blove Barbon in Season 85.

In the men's side, season MVP Alche Gupiteo and Rancel Varga overcame a tough second set stand by Bulldogs' James Buytrago and Alex Iraya to hammer out a 21-15, 24-22 win.

It is the fifth consecutive men's beach volleyball championship for UST. Overall, they captured their ninth women's crown and eighth men's crown.

Eslapor used her smart plays and was on point on offense, while Pagara used her height to the hilt, delivering the championship-clinching kill to cap a scintillating first season with the Tiger Sands.

Pagara and Gen Eslapor first reached the Final with a 21-12, 21-10 conquest of University of the Philippines' Euri Eslapor and Irah Jaboneta. The Final Four showdown marked the final meeting of the Eslapor sisters.

Cordero and Orillaneda frustrated Far Eastern University's Melody Pons and Sheila Kiseo, 21-16, 21-16, to secure the other berth in the title match.

Kiseo replaced Gerzel Petallo, who suffered cramps while the Lady Tamaraws were trailing 14-16 in the second set. Kiseo was able to score FEU's two points, but Cordero and Orillaneda delivered down the stretch to complete the straight-set romp.

Kiseo, constantly targeted all match long by the Fighting Maroons, produced the third place-clinching hit as the Lady Tamaraws pulled off a 17-21, 25-23, 15-13 victory in an hour-long thriller for their first podium finish since securing second place in 2017.

FEU's return to the top three in the women's side was highlighted by ending UST's remarkable 38-match winning streak early in the season.

In the men's Final Four, Buytrago and Iraya downed FEU's Vincent Nadera and JJ Javelona, 21-11, 21-17, while Gupiteo and Varga made quick work of Ateneo's Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio, 21-12, 21-17.

The Tamaraws outlasted the Blue Eagles, 21-18, 20-22, 15-9, to bag third place. It was FEU's first podium finish since 2019 when the Jude Garcia-led squad reached the Finals.