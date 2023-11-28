La Salle coach Topex Robinson calls out a play during their UAAP Season 86 Final 4 game against the NU Bulldogs at the Araneta Coliseum on November 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Topex Robinson and his 2023 De La Salle Green Archers squad had the best seats in the house during DLSU’s ring ceremony for its past champions.

Ahead of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Finals, La Salle’s 2016, 2001, 2000, 1999, and 1998 teams received their respective championship rings on Monday night in Taft Avenue, and Robinson admitted that he was in awe of what they had witnessed.

“I saw those players before, sila Willy Wilson and Mike Cortez. Sabi ko nga, the players I really look up to were Don Allado, Renren Ritualo, and Dino Aldeguer, Mac Cuan,” he said last night to the media.

“Sabi ko nga before, nung dumadaan papunta ng NCAA sa Rizal Memorial Coliseum, dinadaanan ko lang ‘to eh, and I always dreamt of being a part of this.”

“I’m so grateful na hindi man naging player, but now representing as a coach really gives me so much to be grateful for,” he added.

Also in attendance were champion coaches, DLSU’s four-peat mentor Franz Pumaren and Aldin Ayo. Robinson admitted that their presence in the ceremonies added pressure for them as they enter the Finals on Wednesday.

“Yung sinasabi niyo nga na pressure, it’s part of it. Those are the things that these former players told the current players that there’s gonna be pressure,” Robinson explained.

But he also bared that they are fully embracing it and instead, using it as added motivation when they face the UP Fighting Maroons.

“Whether I like it or not, there’s gonna be pressure. It could either stop you or really motivate you. I’m gonna choose the latter,” he pointed out.

“Hopefully, ‘yun ‘yung na-inject sa kanila and inspire them to do well this coming Finals.”

The former PBA mentor then added that they are just going to appreciate being backed up by their school’s storied basketball history and the Lasallian community moving forward.

“They always visit. Don [Allado] always talks about the team because he’s currently in the UAAP. He kind of gives us inputs on how to play UP. Obviously, Willy Wilson covering the games really gives me so much information to talk about and discuss,” said Robinson.

“Sabi nga nila, just enjoy it, na ‘wag naming makalimutan to enjoy this moment kasi nga it’s something that we’re gonna cherish for the rest of our lives.”

“Ang maganda kasi dito, the collective effort of the Lasallian community. The guys that have played really give us a feeling and something to really look forward to sa Finals kasi nga first time ‘to ng lahat sa amin,” he concluded.

