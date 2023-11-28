Team SMG. Handout/Riot Games.

MANILA -- Team SMG will battle in the opening day of the 2023 Valorant Game Changers Championship in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday (Wednesday morning, Manila time).



They are composed of Filipino players Alexy "Alexy" Francisco, Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian, and Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez, Odella "enerii" Abraham and substitute player Ryona "tarathiel" Shannen Tan from Indonesia, and in-game leader Abigail "Kohaibi" Kong from Singapore.



North American organization Evil Geniuses, one of the NA region's representatives and recent winner in their region's qualifiers, will be their first opponent in the second match of the day.

EG's roster includes Filipino-American Lorrian "Lorri" Elad, who plays the initiator role. She previously reached the grand finals during the 2022 edition of the tournament with Shopify Rebellion, but fell short against eventual champions, G2 Gozen.

The Singapore-based organization solely represents the Asia-Pacific region in the premiere Valorant tournament for women and marginalized genders on its second edition.



They come into the tournament with a winning streak since the start of the year and emerging victorious from the recent APAC Elite Qualifiers, currently racking up a 34-0 record.



The eight teams competing in the tournament will battle for the lion's share of the $500,000 prize pool.



The Team SMG and Evil Geniuses match can be watched at Valorant Esports' Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook pages at 4am Manila time.

