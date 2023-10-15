MANILA -- Team SMG will be Asia Pacific's representative in the 2023 VCT Game Changers Global Championship after shutting out RRQ Kaguya, 3-0, in a best of five series in the APAC Elite grand finals.

The Singapore-based organization took over RRQ in 3 maps Split (13-7), Haven (10-5, won via forfeit), Bind (13-5) to nab a spot in the premiere global Valorant tournament for women and marginalized genders.

Their win also cements their spotless record in the whole tournament, not dropping a single map.

RRQ struggled during the series, mostly trailing in all three maps and even facing unfortunate technical issues which resulted in a forfeit.

Team SMG is composed of a number of Filipino players in Alexy "Alexy" Francisco, Kelly "shirazi" Jaudian, and Camille "Kamiyu" Enriquez.

RRQ Kaguya also fielded two Filipino players in Tiara Bonilla "Alluka" Pleno and Karla "bes" Reyes.

The second edition of Game Changers Global Championship begins on November 29 in São Paolo, Brazil.