Volleyball: Jaja helps Saitama sweep Toyota Auto Body

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics have now won two straight matches. Photo courtesy of the Saitama Ageo Medics.



Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics made it two wins in a row after a 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis on Sunday afternoon at the Kawagoe Sports Park Athletics Stadium.

Open hitter Yuka Sato was unstoppable, scoring 20 points off kills and capping Saitama's comeback in the third set with a crosscourt hit. Santiago finished with six points, including two blocks, while Mami Uchiseto put up 9 points.

It was the second straight win for the Ageo Medics after they beat Toyota in four sets on Saturday. The team improved to 7-5 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League, while Toyota remains winless in 12 matches.

The match appeared headed for a fourth set as Toyota took a six point lead in the third, 21-16, off an ace by Mioko Yabuta. But a crosscourt attack from Kyoko Aoyagi touched off a 9-1 run for the Ageo Medics, allowing them to overtake the Queenseis, 24-16.

Santiago helped Saitama's rally with a single block on a hit by Toyota's American import, Kelsey Robinson; the Queenseis didn't help their cause by committing a series of unforced errors.

It was a net violation on Toyota that gave Saitama the lead, 23-22, before Sato scored off the Toyota blockers to bring the Ageo Medics to match point, 24-22.

Toyota saved one match point off a Hinata Shigehara attack, but Sato was unstoppable and her crosscourt hit allowed Saitama to wrap up the match in an hour and 26 minutes.

Robinson led the struggling Queenseis with 16 points, 15 of which came on kills.

The Ageo Medics will try to make it three wins in a row when they visit Hitachi Rivale (5-6) next weekend.