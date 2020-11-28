PBA: Parks leads All-Filipino statistical race for top individual award

The TNT swingman tallied a tournament-high 38.3 statistical points with averages of 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. PBA Media Bureau

Ray Parks Jr. led the individual statistics race at the end of the semifinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, the league announced Saturday.

The TNT swingman tallied 38.3 statistical points with averages of 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

With Tropang Giga advancing to the finals against Barangay Ginebra, Parks could be on his way to copping the conference's top individual award.

Phoenix Super LPG forward Calvin Abueva registered 37.1 statistical points, second behind Parks.

He averaged 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals after coming back from a 16-month suspension.

TerraFirma Dyip's CJ Perez, the All-Filipino Cup scoring leader with 24.4 points, is ranked third (35.7 SPs), followed by Phoenix's Matthew Wright (35.6), and NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger (34.6).

Meanwhile, TerraFirma's Roosevelt Adams and Meralco's Aaron Black were 1-2 in the rookie race.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: