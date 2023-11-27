UAAP: UP regains women's swimming crown

The UP women's swimming team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- For the first time since 2016, the University of the Philippines is the champion in UAAP women's swimming.

The Fighting Maroons ruled the Season 86 women's swimming championships on Sunday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila after winning a total of 11 golds, eight silvers, and eight bronze medals for 433 points across four days.

Their campaign also produced two new UAAP records, while Quendy Fernandez emerged as both the Rookie of the Year and the Most Valuable Player of Season 86.

Fernandez dominated the women's 50m backstroke with a time of 29.87 seconds, just two-hundredths of a second shy of the UAAP record she established during the preliminaries. Teammate Regina Castrillo clinched the silver medal at 30.77 seconds while UST's Jan Sarmiento took home the bronze in 31.26 seconds.

"Hindi ko inexpect na ganito yung outcome pero I'm blessed and I'm thankful pa rin po. Super happy po ako kasi dream ko po talaga mag UAAP and ma-represent po yung UP," said Fernandez.

Bela Magtibay further extended the Fighting Maroons' lead in the women's 200m breaststroke, where she clocked in at 2:43.88. UST's rookie Shairinne Floriano managed a podium finish, taking the silver at 2:45.16 as Ateneo's Annika Isip rounded out the podium at 2:45.90.

UP's Camille Buico and Ateneo's Mishka Sy went head-to-head in the women's 200m butterfly with the more experienced Buico gaining the upper hand during the final lap en route to the gold with a time of 2:22.11. Sy (2:23.42) placed second while Floriano (2:24.10) of UST secured the bronze.

Ateneo wound up in second place with 351 points, while the podium finishes of Floriano and Ng powered University of Santo Tomas past De La Salle to finish second runner-up in the overall standings with 192 points

La Salle settled for fourth place with 167 points as the Lady Tankers sorely missed the heroics of key cogs Xiandi Chua and Chloe Isleta from last year's campaign.