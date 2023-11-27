MANILA — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters signed guard Rence Nocum to a two-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

He was the E-Painters’ 24th overall pick in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft, 12th overall in the second round, and will be joining the already stacked guard rotation of the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad.

The 6-foot Nocum will be suiting up beside fellow guards and former collegiate stars Anton Asistio, Andrei Caracut, Shaun Ildefonso, Gian Mamuyac, and Rey Nambatac.

The former Mapua Cardinal played his last year in the NCAA during their Season 98 campaign wherein he tallied 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Following a Finals appearance in Season 97, Nocum and the rest of the Intramuros-based squad faltered in the following year and only posted a 7-11 record.

He then went on to forgo his last year of eligibility and joined the San Juan Knights in the MPBL.

He would now try to help ROS in their 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign as the team is currently winless in four games.