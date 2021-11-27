LeBron James celebrates a 3-point basket against the Indiana Pacers on November 24, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Jeff Haynes, NBAE/ Getty Images via AFP

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was slapped with a $15,000 fine for an "obscene gesture" and was warned for swearing during a news conference by the NBA's disciplinary officials on Friday.

"LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability," said league spokesman Byron Spruell in a news release.

This is the second time this week that league has disciplined James for an on-court incident.

James was hit with a one-game suspension for a bloody altercation with Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in a game last Sunday. It was the first suspension of James' career.

The ban meant James missed the Lakers 106-100 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

He returned Wednesday to face the Indiana Pacers and scored 39 points in a 124-116 overtime win. Late in the fourth quarter James drew the ire of league officials for making an obscene gesture after sinking a three-point basket that extended the Lakers lead to six points.

James slammed the one-game suspension after the Pacers game, describing the punishment to reporters as "some bull----".

The NBA on Friday also issued a warning to James against "using profane language during media availability."

In nine games this season, James is averaging 24.6 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists.