Future is now, as young Gilas rout Thais, pass initial test in FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Apparently, the kids are all right.

Dwight Ramos scored 20 points and Gilas Pilipinas turned it up in the second quarter -- both on defense and offense -- to rout Thailand 93-61 in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers on Friday, an impressive result for a young squad with no PBA experience.

Gilas needed some time to adjust at Khalifa Sport City in the capital city of Manama, Bahrain, but when coach Jong Uichico and co. clamped down on the Thais and the Filipinos got into a rhythm in the second quarter they pulled away and coasted to victory.

Juan Gomez de Liaño and Justine Baltazar each had 12 points for the Philippines, which led by as many as 36 points.

The two teams play again on Monday to close the second window of the qualifiers.

The victory meant the Filipinos share top spot with South Korea in Group A with a 2-0 record.

The Philippines' first victory came in February when Gilas thumped Indonesia by 30 points, before the competition was suspended for 9 months because of COVID-19.

Gilas had little trouble against another Southeast Asian rival, but unlike their 100-70 victory over Indonesia this time the Filipinos came into the game absent professional players.

(More details to follow.)