Bambol Tolentino reelected president of the Philippine Olympic Committee

Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, president of the Philippine Olympic Committee. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file​

Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino on Friday was voted to another term as Philippine Olympic Committee president.

In elections held in Manila Tolentino, head of the national cycling federation and the congressional representative of the 8th district of Cavite, beat lawyer Clint Aranas, the challenger who heads the national archery body.

Fifty-two votes were cast in the polls, and Tolentino secured the victory when he got the majority 27 votes with 8 left to be counted.

The final tally was 30-22.

The rest of Tolentino's ticket included: Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas head Al Panlilio as first vice president, second vice-president Richard Gomez (fencing), auditor Chito Loyzaga (baseball), Cynthia Carrion (gymnastics), and board members Dave Carter (judo), Charlie Ho (netball), Pearl Managuelod (muay Thai) and Raul Canlas (surfing).

