Volleyball: UST, St. Benilde triumphant in PNVF Challenge Cup

UST's Joshua Ybañez in action in the PNVF Challenge Cup. Handout photo.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas and College of St. Benilde emerged as champions of the men's and women's divisions, respectively, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup on Saturday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Joshua Ybañez lived up to his billing in leading UST to a 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 upset of powerhouse club Cignal HD in the men's finals.

"I still can't believe we won against a top team Cignal," said Ybañez, who was named Challenge Cup MVP. "But we won because of teamwork and of course, our coaches."

Ybañez had 26 points in the final, and also emerged as the First Best Outside Hitter.

Other awardees included UST's Rey Miguel De Vega (Second Best Outside Hitter), Edlyn Paul Colinares (Second Best Middle Blocker) and Sherwin Umandal (Best Opposite Spiker). JP Bugaoan (First Best Middle Blocker) and Manuel Sumanguid III (Best Libero) of Cignal joined the awardees, along with Jerome Lopez (Best Setter) of bronze medalist VNS Asereht.

In the women's division, College of St. Benilde cruised past University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, in the final that took just 81 minutes.

"We joined the Challenge Cup to gear up for the NCAA and we’re very glad we won," said CSB coach Jerry Yee, whose players did not drop a set in the whole tournament. "We're all inspired and boosted ahead of the NCAA."

The CSB Lady Blazers celebrate their triumph in the PNVF Challenge Cup. Handout photo.

Saint Benilde’s Wielyn Estoque was the Best Outside Hitter and Most Valuable Player in the women’s division with teammates Zamantha Nolasco (First Best Middle Blocker), Chenae Basarte (Best Setter) and Fiona Getigan (Best Libero).

Niña Ytang (Second Best Middle Blocker) and Stephanie Bustrillo (Best Opposite Spiker) of silver medalist UP as well as Lea Rizel Tapang (Second Best Outside Hitter) of third-placer Letran completed the women’s honor roll.

A total of 36 teams -- 20 men's and 16 women's squads -- joined the Challenge Cup, which is the PNVF's penultimate tournament of 2023.