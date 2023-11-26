Ginebra rookie Ralph Cu. PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel has been dealing with a retooled roster in the 2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, especially in their wing position.

The Gin Kings needed to integrate new import Tony Bishop into their roster late in the offseason due to Justin Brownlee’s pending case with the ITA, and they also had star forward Jamie Malonzo miss all but one of their games due to an injury.

And while these have affected Ginebra's rotation and depth, an unlikely hero has held the fort for the Tim Cone-mentored squad — rookie Ralph Cu.

With the 11th selection in the second round of the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft, the Gin Kings selected the former De La Salle Green Archer as their pick. It was a selection that made sense for the Gin Kings, who were familiar with Cu’s play as he had previously been with their 3x3 squad.

Cu was pivotal in their campaign in the league’s halfcourt league, and while he’s yet to leave a mark with the big boys of the PBA, Cone has nothing but praise for the 6-foot-4 forward.

“We all love Ralph. His demeanor is fantastic for a guy that’s coming off the bench. He’s a super nice guy,” the PBA’s winningest coach said following their win against Blackwater on Sunday.

“He’s quiet, but he’s got a good eye. He sees the floor really well, he makes nice passes, and he makes really good decisions. That’s what you want coming out from his position,” he continued.

“Jamie wasn’t there, and we had Ralph start the first game of the conference. That's how much we believe in him.”

Aside from his shooting, however, what makes Cu stand out for Cone is the intangibles that he brings to the plate.

“He hasn’t hit a shot yet, though, but he could shoot it. He wins all our shooting drills in our practices, but he just can’t quite get the shot going for him in the games,” revealed Cone.

“But when he does, when he hits one, watch out.”

“He is a great shooter, but he also makes really good decisions especially on the defensive side as well.”

Cu was a contributor in Ginebra's 90-87 come-from-behind win against Blackwater on Sunday, with two dimes and a crucial rebound in the final quarter. However, he went 0-of-2 from the field.

In four games as a pro, Cu still hasn't made a shot, but Cone said that eventually, he will get his chance to let loose.

“We really, really like Ralph, and everybody likes him on our team. I think you’re gonna see a lot more of him as we go forward,” he concluded.