Nathan Valencia. Photo grabbed from www.gofundme.com



A 20-year-old Filipino-American college student from Las Vegas died this week from injuries after an amateur boxing match.

Nathan Valencia, a student of University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), participated in a charity boxing event organized by local fraternities of UNLV.

According to local news reports, friends who attended the match said that Valencia could barely finish the fight and was wobbly and could barely stand on his own as the winners were announced.

The 20-year-old collapsed after the fight and was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Valencia‘s mother told local media that she actually wanted her son to back out of the event but he insisted even though he was not a trained boxer because it was for charity.

Now the family and UNLV school officials want answers to find out if there were enough safety precautions in place.

According to the Valencia family’s attorney, Atty. Nick Lasso, medical help wasn’t there.

Lasso also claims there was no professional referee.

“The family is deeply saddened over the loss of their loved one. They have asked for privacy during this painful time to grieve. This was an entirely avoidable and unnecessary death that will be fully investigated.

While it is early to know all details, it appears there were multiple safety measures failures by both UNLV and Kappa Sigma Fraternity,” Lasso said.

Valencia‘s family said he was supposed to turn 21 this weekend and celebrate in Las Vegas with his friends.

Now they turn to friends and family for support through a GoFundMe page and a candle light vigil.

