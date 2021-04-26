Boxing: 2005 SEA Games gold medalist Genebert Basadre passes away

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Genebert Basadre, an amateur boxer who won a gold medal in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games, has passed away. He was 35 years old.

According to information obtained by the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), Basadre collapsed in his home in Cagayan de Oro last Monday and rushed to the Polymedic Plaza Hospital.

Basadre was revived at the hospital but fell into a coma on Tuesday, before passing away on Sunday morning.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) paid tribute to Basadre, who also won a bronze medal in the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

"He was so young and was dedicated, soft-spoken and well-liked. The news is startling, to say the least," ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said of Basadre's sudden passing.

Before his triumph on home soil in the 2005 SEA Games, Basadre competed in AIBA ranking events in 2002 and 2003, although he did not qualify for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

Aside from winning a bronze in the 2006 Asian Games, Basadre also won a silver in the 2006 Tammer Cup in Finland.

His last competition was in 2009, when he pocketed a silver in Thailand's Kings Cup.

He retired in 2010 to concentrate on his career in the Philippine Army, although he also coached boxers in Cagayan de Oro.