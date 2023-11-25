Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Petro Gazz remains in semifinal contention in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

This, as the Gazz Angels survived gritty Akari in four sets, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 32-30 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday.

Petro Gazz's Marian Buitre and Akari's Dindin Santiago-Manabat dueled in the match, logging in 22 and 26 points for their squads, respectively.

Bouncing back from a frustrating opening set, Santiago-Manabat notched 11 points in the second set alone as she inspired Akari to a set win stemming from an 11-2 headstart.

It was then Petro Gazz who had an impressive start in the third frame with a 9-2 cushion, but Akari staged an 8-1 run to tie at 10-all. However, the run ended when Fifi Sharma and Ezra Madrigal conceded points to Petro Gazz off errors, 12-10.

At one point, Akari only trailed by a hairline, 19-18, but the combined efforts of Grethcel Soltones and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas helped Petro Gazz pull away, as an Erika Raagas service error sent their rivals to a 2-1 set lead.

As Petro Gazz was about to close out Set 4 at 24-19, Akari pumped up its efforts to stage a 5-0 run to reach a deuce, starting from Buitre's service error.

Kecelyn Galdones and Soltones had their chances, but Akari's defense worked wonders as they saw themselves tied at 24-24.

When it was Akari's time to close the set, team captain Chie Saet finally ended the Gazz Angels' drought with a hit.

A costly service error by Fifi Sharma gave Petro Gazz the advantage, before a miscue between setter Jaja Maraguinot and Eli Soyud gifted the match point to the Angels.

Talking about the intense match in the postgame interview, Petro Gazz head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas gave credit to his team as they played well under pressure, especially in Sets 3 and 4.

"May mga times na lopsided 'yung sets, but 'yung last two sets, grabe 'yung palitan ng bola. Sobrang hahaba ng rallies. So we're very lucky na nakapitan namin 'yung last two sets na 'yon. Very happy rin na gumalaw nang maayos 'yung players," Petro Gazz head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas said to reporters.

The Gazz Angels now have a 6-4 record, while the Chargers, who got eliminated by Cignal HD (7-3) earlier in the day by beating Nxled, are at 5-5.

