V-League: San Beda winds up fifth in men's challenge

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The San Beda University (SBU) Red Spikers outlasted the Far Eastern University (FEU) in five sets to settle for fifth in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena Friday.

The Red Spikers showed composure in the crucial fourth set to force a decider and hack out a 16-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10 decision against the Tamaraws.

Axel Book top-scored for San Beda with 19 points on 16 attacks, two aces and a kill block, while Pranger Tahiluddin unloaded 17 attacks to help power their team past the Morayta-based school.

“It was a good fight. Sabi ko nga sa kanila ‘di natin masasabi kung sino yung mananalo so kailangan lang natin mag-trabaho kasi talagang alam naman natin na competitive yung FEU. So kami nagsisimula pa lang, sabi ko kukuha tayo ng experience dito,” said San Beda head coach Ariel Dela Cruz.

The Tamaraws, who ended up sixth in the pre-season tournament, were led by Mark Sabado and Zhydryx Saavedra, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Earlier, La Salle Green Spikers rebounded strong from a wobbly opening-set performance to trounce the Arellano University, carving out a 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 victory to salvage seventh place.

JM Ronquillo starred for the Green Spikers with 23 points on 19 attacks and four kill blocks while Andre Espejo added 11 points and Joshua Rodriguez and Nathaniel Del Pilar each chipped in 10 points in the victory.

Arman Guinto scored 16 points and nine excellent digs while Carl Berdal added 11 markers for the Chiefs, who took up eighth.

