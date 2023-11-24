Maddie Madayag of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Choco Mucho's Maddie Madayag had all the reasons to be emotional after their comeback victory against PLDT on Thursday.

The Flying Titans, while saving their eight-game winning streak, also notched a semifinals berth in the process after surviving the High Speed Hitters in a five-set thriller, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Madayag contributed 18 points on 13 attacks, three blocks, and two aces.

While talking to reporters in the postgame interview, she could not help but cry after their resurgence on the court.

"Sobrang naging emotional ako sa panalo kasi sobrang ganda nung laban, as in grabe talaga. Down kami ilang points, pero hinabol namin," Madayag told reporters.

They were down by as much as 0-5 in the decider, but they pulled through and were able to take the lead at 12-11 as Sisi Rondina found the opposing side of the floor.

But before that, PLDT also had a blazing 7-1 start in Set 4, however, they were able to overturn the frame, 25-17.

High Speed Hitter Savannah Davison had 31 points and 18 excellent receptions in the loss.

"Nung fourth set, sabi ko every time pumapasok ako, please ihabol natin. As in tinitingnan ko sila sa mata, sabi ko kapit tayo hanggang dulo kasi andito na tayo, trinabaho natin so kailangan natin tapusin nang maayos," Madayag added.

"Mas naging emotional ako ngayon kasi after nung win, doon lang nag-sink in na pumasok na sa semis."

She was also grateful that no one got injured in the intense game.

"Very thankful kami kay Lord na 'di Niya kami pinabayaan, first of all. Walang nagka-major injury sa amin, and sobrang thankful lang din ako na kumapit kami as a team," she said.

Choco Mucho will face winless Gerflor on November 28, Tuesday, at the same venue.

