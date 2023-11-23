PVL: Choco Mucho secures semis berth, saves 8-game winning streak

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Photo from PVL Media

MANILA – Choco Mucho secured its postseason ticket after enduring a five-set marathon against PLDT, 25-20, 23-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12 in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Flying Titans also saved their winning streak, which stretched to eight. They also towed sister team Creamline, who are atop of the standings after winning their bout against Nxled on Thursday, to the semis.

Leading the offensive for the "ube girls" was hard-hitting Sisi Rondina, who had 20 points, while Maddie Madayag had 18 of her own.

Thang Ponce, meanwhile, who bagged Player of the Game honors, contributed 23 digs and 11 receptions.

But PLDT poured their hearts as well, with Savannah Davison at the forefront with a game-high 31 points.

In the decider, it was the High Speed Hitters who gained an early advantage at 5-0 and later expanded their cushion to 10-6.

Choco Mucho started a run of their own, starting from a service error from PLDT's Rhea Dimaculangan, to tie the game at 11-11.

Rondina's hit gave her team a 12-11 cushion and forced their opponents to call a time out, but the break did nothing for PLDT, as their offense was stopped by Isa Molde at the net, 13-11.

Erika Santos kept her squad within striking distance with a crosscourt hit, but Jessey De Leon's service went wide to concede a point to Choco Mucho.

Finally, after long rallies, it was Choco Mucho who found themselves in the front row as Madayag blocked PLDT's attack to seal the deal.

Choco Mucho earns a trip to the semis after enduring a five-set marathon against Davison and the rest of PLDT. #PVL2023 pic.twitter.com/vuRp08BrLx — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) November 23, 2023

