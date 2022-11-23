From PBA Images

San Miguel Beer did not leave anything to chance against an importless Terrafirma on Wednesday as they sent the Dyip crashing back to earth with a 131-103 beating in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

San Miguel pounced on a shorthanded Terrafirma side which played without Lester Prosper, who had to sit out due to health protocols.

Jericho Cruz led the scoring barrage for San Miguel, coming off the bench with 25 points and 3 assists, while import Devon Alexander added a triple double of 21 markers, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

June Mar Fajardo tallied 20 points in his return from injury, even as Vic Manuel and CJ Perez chipped in 19 and 12, respectively.



Wary of the upset axe, the Beermen pressed the action in the second quarter, outpointing the Dyip, 34-19, for a 63-38 halftime advantage.

The gap widened to 31 points and San Miguel did not look back since.

Terrafirma sorely missed Prosper who exploded for 50 points in their only victory so far int he conference against NLEX.

Juami Tiongson topscored Terrafirma with 28 points, while Javi Gomez de Liano had 17 markers.

With the win, the Beermen broke the tie with Meralco for seventh place with a 5-4 record.

The Dyip dropped even further with a 1-10 slate.

