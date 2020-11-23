WATCH: The Undertaker bids final farewell at Survivor Series

WWE star The Undertaker makes his way to the ring during a match at the WWE Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. Amer Hilabi, AFP

The Undertaker (real name: Mark Calaway) capped a 30-year career in the WWE on Sunday night with an emotional ceremony at Survivor Series.

Several of his rivals and tag team partners -- including his "brother," Kane -- appeared in the ceremony to pay tribute to The Undertaker, who became one of the most enduring superstars in the company's history.

"My time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace," Calaway said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Undertaker announced his retirement during the last episode of the documentary "Undertaker: The Last Ride," which aired in June. He confirmed it in November, saying he was "officially retired."

Calaway's last match in the WWE came at WrestleMania 36, when he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic "boneyard" match and buried him in an empty grave.

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, several wrestlers paid tribute to Calaway, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who said he was "honored to share the ring" with The Undertaker.

After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2020

John Cena hailed Calaway for his "extraordinary body of work," and Triple H (real name: Paul Levesque) thanked The Undertaker "for every ride I'll never forget."

On Twitter, fans and other wrestlers used the hashtag "#ThankYouTaker to reminisce about their favorite matches and memories involving The Undertaker, and to express their gratitude to Calaway for his impact on the industry.