NCAA: San Beda, Perpetual target Final 4 boosts

MANILA -- San Beda University and Perpetual Help look to boost their Final 4 chances against separate foes in the NCAA Season 99 tournament, Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions are clinging to the No. 4 spot with a 10-6 win-loss record. They take on the Lyceum Pirates (13-4), who are already assured of a twice-to-beat incentive in the semifinals.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m.

The Altas, meanwhile, are hanging by a thread with their 9-8 record, and will need a win against the San Sebastian Golden Stags (5-11) to stay in the hunt. They open the double-header at 1:30 p.m.

Perpetual Help is also hoping that San Beda and Jose Rizal University (10-7) will lose their remaining games, so they can forge a playoff for the last spot in the semifinals.

"Gawin lang namin kung ano nasa kamay namin tapos bahala na," Perpetual Help coach Myk Saguiguit said of their chances.

For the Red Lions, they are banking on Yukien Andrada's re-emergence in their past two games, where the big man has averaged 20 points while shooting over 50% from long range.