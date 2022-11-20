Inaugural Corregidor Cup Regatta 2022 officially ends

Sailboats compete in the inaugural Corregidor Cup Regatta 2022 on Nov. 20, 022. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

The inaugural Corregidor Cup Regatta 2022 ended Sunday after three days of competition in Caylabne Bay in Ternate, Cavite.

A total of 14 teams competed in the event organized by the Offshore Racing Club of the Philippines and the Corregidor Foundation.

The teams were divided into three classes, namely the Cruising Class, Racing Class and Ocean Multihull Class. A handicap system was put in place so that small yachts and sea crafts can compete against their more powerful competitors.

“The racing class IRC racing class are the fastest boats so we send them on a longer course, the slower boats the multihulls, we send them on a shorter course the concept being if I get it right the amount of wind and distance they all come in about the same time," said Gerry Rollins, racing director of the Corregidor Cup.

The race, which starts at Caylabne Bay, features Corregidor Island as the inaugural location for the regatta. According to the organizers this is not only a race but also a chance to showcase Corregidor’s rich historical heritage. The participants will get a chance to tour the island and visit the memorial sites that remain after the second world war.

"We hit a lot of historical places like Corregidor or other famous Philippine Islands well we want more people to be in the community and so we feel the best way to do that is get them on board regattas and see the different parts of the Philippines," said Albert Altura, competitor and organizer of the Corregidor Cup.

The organizers of the regatta also partnered with World Wildlife Fund Philippines as the event also aims to promote marine conservation. The rules made sure that the event would not damage the natural resources of the seas.

“Mayroon mga rules in terms of the sailing itself to observe the clearances between the boat and the marine features underwater, to use only the designated mooring buoys where to anchor so as to not to damage the corals or seagrass," said Trin Custodio, Executive Director of World Wildlife Fund Philippines.

Overall, the Inaugural Corregidor Cup was a success as evidenced by the number of competitors who joined. According to regatta enthusiasts, the Philippines is an ideal site for boat racing.

“Huge potential we are an archipelago and just like Caylabne within a cove I think it such a great place to host an even like a regatta not just their yacht their families their guests but it's also the sailing community that's continuously growing here in the Philippines," said Kathy Tolentino, general manager of Caylabne Bay Resort and Marina.

Two to Tango bagged the overall championship for the Ocean Multihull Category. Will Honey was the overall winner for the Cruising Class and Team Belatrix took home the IRC trophy.