WASHINGTON -- Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed over a ladder and confronted rival Montrezl Harrell while trying to practice free throws Friday after Milwaukee's 110-102 loss at Philadelphia.

The 27-year-old Greek superstar, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA crown, was unhappy after going 4-of-15 from the free throw line against the 76ers, so he went to the locker room then returned to the court and began shooting free throws.

After Antetokounmpo began shooting, 76ers reserve Montrezl Harrell took the ball, complaining that he needed some work before his team's game Saturday and arena workers were about to start taking down the baskets, according to video from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Harrell eventually left with the ball.

"Aye make sure you get the complete story," Harrell tweeted. "I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that's what you get! Respect is respect!"

Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks' locker room, brought back two more balls and intended to finish his set of free throws.

Instead, Antetokounmpo found arena workers had put a 12-foot ladder in the lane under the basket.

In another video showing the incident, Antetokounmpo asked them to move the ladder but workers refused so he moved it out of his way.

When workers moved it back, Antetokounmpo shoved it aside again and the ladder skidded, then fell over. Antetokounmpo then finished his free throw routine and returned to the locker room.

"I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form," Antetokounmpo told reporters afterward, according to ESPN. "I feel like today was just an unfortunate event that took place.

"Did I mean to push the ladder all the way down? I totally did not. I pushed it and it got caught and fell."

