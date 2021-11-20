Das Esa with Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial. Handout photo

Zamboanga Valientes MLV will be making its foray to the inaugural PBA 3X3 competition as one of the non-franchise teams.

Among its main cogs is a 5-foot-10 dribbler known to Zamboanga fans as the “Tausug Hero.”

Das Esa started out as a varsity player in one of the top universities in Zamboanga.

A native of Jolo, he later ventured to Zamboanga to hone his basketball skills.

He was later infused to the Valientes team that competed in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League especially after his impressive performance in the Ramadan Cup.

He stood out as one of the key players when he spearheaded the Zamboanga Valientes in their 2018 campaign.

Also playing for the Valientes in the PBA 3X3 are Zamboangueno Kyle Neypes, JR Cawaling, Rey de Mesa and PBA veteran Marc Cardona.

Esa, the lone Muslim to play in the PBA 3X3, will take the place of injured Gino Jumaoas.

The Zamboanga Valientes MLV will be bringing in its winning tradition to PBA having won the Champions League basketball Australia 3x3 last January.

The team is owned by Michael Venezuela and Ramoncito Agustin Talisayon, and supported by the Navarro Family.

Boxing heroes Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial and WBO intercontinental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan will also be cheering for the Valientes.



The two boxers trained with the Valientes during their stay in Zambaonga.

RELATED VIDEO