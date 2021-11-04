Larry Fonacier, who last played for NLEX in 2019, will banner the Cavitex Road Warriors in the PBA 3x3. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA's long-awaited 3x3 competition is set to launch soon, with several veterans including NLEX's Larry Fonacier set to suit up.

Fonacier last saw action for the Road Warriors in the 2019 PBA season, and has skipped the last two All-Filipino Conferences. He will make a comeback via NLEX's entry in the inaugural 3x3 tournament where they will play as the Cavitex Road Warriors.

Other veterans such as Dylan Ababou, Almond Vosotros, Nico Salva and LA Revilla are also set to compete in the tournament which is tentatively set to start in mid-November.

Vosotros last played for TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Clark, and will now banner the All-Filipino champions' bid for a 3x3 title.

Revilla, meanwhile, will play for NorthPort, having last played for the Batang Pier in the 2020 All-Filipino tournament.

Salva, who suited up for Meralco from 2017 to 2020, will play for Limitless App crew of Phoenix Super LPG, while Ababou, who last played for the TerraFirma Dyip in 2018, returns via guest team Platinum Karaoke.

Ababou has plenty of experience in the 3x3 circuit, having suited up for Big Boss Cement-Porac in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last year.

Also set to go back to playing is Bacon Austria, son of San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria, who lends his leadership to the Beermen's 3x3 bets.

Meanwhile, young players such as Prince Rivero of Sista Super Sealers (Rain or Shine), Pao Javelona of TJ Giants, Matt Salem of Terrafirma, Denice Villamor of Ginebra, Alfred Batino of Meralco and Robin Rono of guest team Pioneer will also see action in the 3x3 tournament.

The PBA 3x3 will feature 10 PBA regulars and three guest teams (Platinum Karaoke, Pioneer, and Zamboanga Valientes). There will be three conferences each season, with each conference having six two-day legs and a grand final.