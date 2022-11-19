Stephen Loman made a strong case for a bantamweight title shot by dominating Bibiano Fernandes in the main card of ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on Saturday.

"The Sniper" looked impressive while beating the highly-decorated grappler in his own game, piling the points on several takedowns and heavy shots on his way to a unanimous decision during their 153-pound catchweight bout.



The victory meant a jump in the bantamweight standings as Loman defeated the third-ranked Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Kevin Belingon succumbed to a stoppage loss during his return to the cage against Kim Jae Woong.

The former ONE bantamweight champion was caught with a vicious right straight-left hook combo while charging his way in, dropping the Filipino to the mat.

Kim then chased Belingon to the ground and rained punches until the referee called a halt in the bout 2:33 into the first round.

It was Belingon's fifth-straight defeat since losing his title to Fernandes in March 2019.

