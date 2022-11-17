Stephen Loman in one of his fights. Handout photo

Stephen Loman and Team Lakay have a strategy mapped out against former ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes when they meet in the cage this weekend.

Loman is set to square off against the most decorated champion in ONE Championship history at ONE on Prime Video 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on Saturday.

The Team Lakay stalwart will be banking on his youth and striking prowess to wear down the former bantamweght king in their 3-round battle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

At 30 years old, Loman will be 12 years younger than Fernandes when they face off. He expects that gap to be one of his advantages.

“I believe his explosiveness will still be there. We saw it in his fight against (John) Lineker as he was able to knock him down. I’m not underestimating his strength and striking, especially in the first round," said Loman.

But once Fernandes shows signs of fatigue, he might go for his bread and butter: his world-class ground game.

“In the second round, I think he lies low and doesn’t show much of his strength. But overall, I fully expect him to still have his strength, especially on the ground," said Loman.

“I expect that he will try to take the fight to the ground, but if I can assert my game, it will be a striking battle.”

Loman, who is among the top 5 bantamweights in ONE Championship, is hoping to use Fernandes as his springboard to a possible shot at the bantamweight title.

“I believe that winning this will give me a chance to contend for a world title in ONE, which would be another goal to reach. I’m determined to face all these ranked opponents so that I can prove myself worthy to challenge for that championship," he said.

“I really need to win against Bibiano first because we know that he’s not an ordinary fighter.”