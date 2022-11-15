Handout photo

MANILA -- Fifth-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman and former bantam champion Kevin Belingon might be preparing for different foes, but that does not mean they are doing it separately.

Loman will take on Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes, while Belingon will welcome “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong to the bantamweight division in two exciting clashes at ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee on Saturday morning at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With Belingon having so much history with Fernandes, he is guiding his younger teammate to the biggest fight of his career.

“For sure I’ve shared a lot of things with Stephen, things that I’ve experienced with Bibiano. I’ve given him some tips entering this match,” said Belingon, who fought Fernandes four times.

“I think he has really prepared well and he’s at an advantage against Bibiano. His training has been smooth, his preparation has been solid, so I expect great things.”

Asked what he learned from his teammate, Loman responded in jest.

“He told me that I can beat Bibiano because he’s old already,” he said with a laugh.

“Kidding aside, we’ve seen him slowing down, but we believe his explosiveness will still be there. We saw in his fight against Lineker. We’re not underestimating his strength and striking, especially in the first round.

“We still fully expect him to be really strong, especially on the ground. Even Kevin agrees that he will still be a formidable challenge if our fight heads to the ground.”

Another guy who’s pushing Loman in this fight is Jeremy Pacatiw, who’s also scheduled for a fight in Manila on December 3 against Tial Thang.

Pacatiw knows the implications of this match for his teammate, which is why he’s doing everything in his power to help him out.

“We have a lot of bantamweights in this gym, and as a teammate, as a brother, we really have to push him hard so he can beat Bibiano,” Pacatiw said.

“This will [end in a] finish. I think Stephen will finish him and it won’t reach a decision.”

