UAAP, NCAA to serve as qualifiers for NBTC championship

UAAP and NCAA are among the qualifiers for 2023 SM NBTC National Championship. Handout



MANILA – The return of the UAAP and NCAA juniors basketball tournaments will be considered as qualifiers for the 2023 SM NBTC National Championship.

The champions in both leagues will gain automatic tickets for the 13th season of the national tournament for young cagers scheduled for April 2023.

In the last NBTC League held in 2019 before the pandemic, San Beda University represented the NCAA, while the National University Bullpups represented the UAAP and ultimately won the championship.

“Another good development for the healthy return of grassroots basketball. After our successful Global Games, it’s the turn of our local qualifying tournaments (LQTs),” NBTC program director Eric Altamirano said.

According to league officials, the UAAP Boys and NCAA Juniors tournaments are penciled in for January 2023. Those, however, are just two among several LQTs that have been organized in the lead-up to the returning week-long event at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Central Luzon LQT is already underway at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, running from Friday to Sunday.

Tourneys for Baguio, Cavite, Laguna, Antipolo, Quezon, Bicol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Kidapawan, and the National Capital Religion, hosted by CAMANAVA (Caloocan, Marikina, Navotas, Valenzuela area), are set to start also.

The winners of the LQTs will join Global Games qualifiers PBA Manitoba and Toronto (Canada), Team United (USA), Rome Elite (Italy-Europe), Crusaders (Australia), Pinoy Mavs (New Zealand), and Patriots Dubai (Middle East).

The NBTC's new season will no longer be confined to school-based squads, and will now be open to club teams. All who wish to play must present proof of age (they shouldn't be born before January 1, 2004) and nationality (they should have Filipino lineage).

