PVL: Semis-bound Chery Tiggo eliminates PLDT

From PVL.ph

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Chery Tiggo sent PLDT packing after surviving an intense 5-set showdown in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday.

The Crossovers showed the High Speed Hitters the door via a 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 18-16 win at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mylene Paat put up 23 points and 11 digs to lead the way for Chery Tiggo.

Jelena Cvijovic added 20 points laced with 17 attacks, 2 blocks and a service ace.

This capped the Crossovers' elimination campaign on a winning note before moving to the PVL Reinforced Conference semis.

Chery Tiggo pounced on PLDT's consecutive attack errors in the extended fifth set, leading to the Crossovers sixth victory in 8 matches.

This ended PDLT's campaign at 3-5.

High Speed Hitters import Elena Samoilenko had 26 points, while Mika Reyes scored 19 markers in their exit.