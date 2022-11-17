PBA: Ginebra continues chase for top 2

Barangay Ginebra aims to reach at least top 2 in the playoffs when it tackles skidding Blackwater on Friday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Friday.

Currently at fourth spot with a 5-2 slate, the Kings are behind Magnolia (8-1), guest team Bay Area (8-2) and Converge (8-2).

Justin Brownlee and company will try to take advantage of struggling Blackwater, which is on the brink of elimination at 3-7.

Hit by injuries to key players Troy Rosario, Jvee Casio, and Baser Amer, the Bossing dropped their last four games versus TNT, Converge, Magnolia and Meralco.

The Gin Kings will get a boost from Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo who were drawn from their duty with Gilas Pilipinas in the recent fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers.

There's also the massive support Brownlee has been getting in his naturalization bid to join the national team.

Tip off will be at 5:45 p.m.

At the 3 p.m. curtain raiser, NLEX will try to save its sagging bid for the playoffs when they meet hardluck Terrafirma.

On a four-game skid, the 11th-running Road Warriors of coach Frankie Lim are hoping to mount a serious late run for a playoffs seat.

If successful against the Dyip, NLEX can at least match the four wins of squads inside the Magic 8 - Meralco (4-5), TNT (4-5) and Rain or Shine (4-6).

A fourth victory also puts the Road Warriors within striking distance of the three teams with five triumphs - Ginebra (5-2), NorthPort (5-5) and Phoenix (5-5) - with two games left in their list against the Gin Kings and the Bolts.