Accomplished captain Tal "Fly" Aizik will be competing in Southeast Asia as part of Talon Esports, the Philippines-based squad announced Wednesday in a development that surprised the Dota 2 professional scene.

Talon are set to play in the Dota Pro Circuit with a loaded, revamped roster that includes former TNC Predator players Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte and Damien "kpii" Chok on board.

"Dota 2 has been a game that we have long sought to enter and finally in 2021, we have arrived. The Philippines will be the home of our new squad and we look forward to embracing the passionate fan base of the country,” Sean Zhang, Talon's chief executive officer, said.

Formerly with North American squad Evil Geniuses, Israel's Fly has 4 Dota 2 Major victories to his name with European squad OG.

“The Southeast Asian region has always held a special place in my heart, with its passionate fans and raw Dota power. It will be intense, yes, but I am looking forward to competing under a fresh banner and alongside this talented roster. I am excited for a new era of SEA Dota,” Fly said.

After Evil Geniuses failed to claim the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, the team was due for a roster shuffle.

However, Fly's movement to the already-stacked Southeast Asian circuit shocked fans.

He will be joined by Gabbi, Kpii, and international players Rafli Fathur "Mikoto" Rahman, and Brizio Adi "Hyde" Putra Budiana.

Talon has had multiple victories in League of Legends and Arena of Valor, and are looking forward to gaining the same success in Dota 2.

