Fan favorite Evil Geniuses (EG) bowed out of The International 10 (TI10) after succumbing to Chinese team Vici Gaming on Thursday.

Vici Gaming eliminates fan-favorite Evil Geniuses from #TI10!



With this, only 2 Filipino players are remaining in the competition. Vici Gaming will face T1 in the 3rd round of the lower bracket.



UP NEXT: Invictus Gaming vs Team Secret

EG were clear fan favorites in the tournament as it houses some of the biggest names in DOTA 2 pro player history, namely Artour "Arteezy" Babaev and Daryl Koh Pei "iceiceice" Xiang.

The North American team's roster also features Filipino player "Abed" Azel Yusop. With EG's exit from the tournament, only 2 Filipino players are left in the running for the championship.

Southeast Asia-based team T1 is still in contention for the coveted $18.2-million grand prize (approximately P900 million), after they eliminated veteran DOTA 2 team Alliance in their best-of-3 series in the lower bracket.

T1 sweeps Alliance in their best-of-3 series, eliminating the former TI champions!



2 Pinoy players, Kuku and Karl, are now assured in the 3rd round of the lower bracket of #TI10 main event.

T1's roster is composed of Thai player Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon, Indonesians Kenny "Xepher" Deo and Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon, and Pinoys Carlo "Kuku" Palad and "Karl" Baldovino.

Kuku, the designated team captain, is a former player of Philippine DOTA 2 team TNC Predator.

The Southeast Asia representatives are slated to battle Vici Gaming on the fourth day of the main event of TI10 in a best-of-3 matchup.