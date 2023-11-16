UST Tiger paddlers in action. UAAP Media

University of Santo Tomas (UST) advanced to its seventh straight finals in UAAP men's table tennis after completing a 12-0 romp in the elimination round on Wednesday at the Amoranto Sports Complex Arena in Quezon City.

The Tiger Paddlers extended their winning streak to 28, dating back to Season 82, after 3-0 sweeps of University of the East (UE) and Far Eastern University (FEU). Ruiz Marcelino and Jericho Mumar sealed both victories in the lone doubles match.

The two second-year Thomasians fended off a second-game setback to deny Red Warriors Kyle Lanzaderas and Runmar Quipanes, 11-13, 8-11, 11-8, 4-11, before averting an upset against Tamaraw Paddlers Claer Riego and Louis Sacay, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 13-15, 11-6, to keep the bid for a 30th UAAP title very much alive.

Ateneo de Manila University sealed the second seed in the stepladder semifinal with a 9-3 record and 3-1 wins over Adamson University and UE, while De La Salle University took the third spot with an 8-4 record.

Adamson, meanwhile, needed to fend off defeat against the University of the Philippines (UP) to book the last Final Four ticket.

The San Marcelino-based squad emerged from a 3-2 marathon against UP, thanks to a masterful Mark Orbong 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 7-11, 12-10 win over Fighting Maroon Benz Florida, before Jhon Balucos and Aldrean Gacho stopped Tamaraw Paddlers Riego and Sacay, 11-5, 15-13, 9-11, 11-6 to complete a 3-0 rout of FEU.

Adamson will take on La Salle in the first round of the stepladder on November 22, with the winner taking on Ateneo later that day. The surviving team from the semifinal ladder will face UST in the finals series the next day.

On the women's side, reigning champion La Salle sealed the top spot and the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four after going a perfect 2-0 on the day by taking care of UP with a 3-1 win, and denying Ateneo in a 3-2 thriller.

Mariana Caoile and Shyrein Redoquero once more seized the spotlight for the Lady Green Paddlers, making their doubles victories against Fighting Maroons Ella Hicap and Quina Lozada (11-8, 11-7, 11-6) and Blue Eagles Kaela Aguilar and Kathleene Bulaqueña (7-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-8, 11-3).

FEU captured the other playoff incentive after winning both two of its assignments as well, including a 3-2 win against UST in the morning.

Third-year Lady Tamaraw Liezl Cañada swept Lady Paddler Kathlyn Gabisay, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9, to complete the reversal over their next-door rivals.