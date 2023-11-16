Home > Sports 'Street fight anyone?' Pacquiao poses with his 'team' ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 16 2023 04:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) Pinoy boxing champ Manny Pacquiao recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram with three other superstars while playfully posing a challenge. "Tag team in a street fight anyone? I got my team," Pacquiao in the caption of the picture of him with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, living legend Roberto Duran and ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor. 'Age is not a barrier': Pacquiao determined to pursue Olympic dream The picture was apparently taken during his trip to Saudi Arabia where he watched the super bout between boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Boxing: Pacquiao to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Boxing, ANC promo Read More: Manny Pacquiao Mike Tyson Conor McGregor Roberto Duran