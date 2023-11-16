'Street fight anyone?' Pacquiao poses with his 'team'

Pinoy boxing champ Manny Pacquiao recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram with three other superstars while playfully posing a challenge.

"Tag team in a street fight anyone? I got my team," Pacquiao in the caption of the picture of him with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, living legend Roberto Duran and ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor.

The picture was apparently taken during his trip to Saudi Arabia where he watched the super bout between boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.